‘Shtisel’ Shares First Official Photos for Season 3 as Production Continues in Israel Under COVID-19 Restrictions

The production company behind the popular Israeli series “Shtisel” shared on Wednesday the first official photos from the show’s third season, which is currently filming on a set in Jerusalem in accordance with local COVID-19 regulations.

Israel’s Yes Studios posted on Facebook the images, which featured the characters Ruchami, Akiva and Shulem, played by Shira Haas, Michael Aloni and Dov Glickman, respectively.

Also featured in the photo is a baby, revealing a new plot twist that will be in the third season.

“While we are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 in Israel we are taking every possible precaution with the production of ‘Shtisel,’“ said the show’s producer Dikla Barkai, as reported by Deadline. “This has added both time and expense and includes extensive and consistent testing of the cast and crew, keeping safe distances whenever possible, separated work and rest areas and everyone is, of course, wearing masks other than when ‘action’ is called. It’s certainly an adjustment but we are committed to filming in real locations in order to preserve the authenticity of the series and the world of the show.”

Yes Studios previously shared behind-the-scenes photos showing the “Shtisel” crew and cast in masks during production for season three.

Yes Studios Managing Director Danna Stern said, “We have been in awe of the love showered on ‘Shtisel’ globally, as well as locally, and are thrilled to be working on the new season which is everything viewers have come to expect: touching, gentle storytelling and characters which we all adore.”

The show, which is about a family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, had been scheduled to begin production of its third season in April, but all filming in Israel was postponed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming finally got underway in July.

The third season will pick up four years after the events of the previous season, and will air on Yes TV in Israel later this year, Deadline reported.

Netflix began in December 2018 streaming the two seasons of “Shtisel” that ran on Israeli television in 2013 and 2015-16. It has not been announced yet when or if Netflix will pick up the show’s third season.

Haas also talked about filming the show’s third season while adhering to COVID-19 regulations in a new interview with Variety.

“To be Ruchami again is amazing. I gave up the idea of a third season, and suddenly it came back,” the Emmy-nominated actress told the publication during a conversation from her home in Tel Aviv. “You’re seeing all the people you know, but you can’t hug them. There aren’t a lot of people on set, and everyone is very careful. Definitely weird; it’s definitely different. But yeah, you know, the things we do for art!”