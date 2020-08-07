Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

Demand is soaring for a t-shirt reading “Yo Semite” sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History after a verbal gaffe by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

At a White House event on Tuesday, Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park twice, drawing social media snickers.

At a signing of the Great American Outdoors Act, President Trump stumbled over the word “Yosemite” in his prepared text, pronouncing it “Yo Semites” instead https://t.co/peSgJO0D6B pic.twitter.com/nPKzgjOyFv — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 4, 2020

In a note added to the listing of an already-existing “Yo Semite” t-shirt in its online store, the Philadelphia-located National Museum of American Jewish History wrote, “While this shirt has been a mainstay in our Museum Store since 2011 it has received unprecedented attention recently. We will be filling orders as quickly as humanly possible. You will receive tracking information when your order ships. All proceeds benefit the museum. Thank you so much for supporting our important mission!”