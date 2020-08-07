Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

August 7, 2020 10:24 am
0

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The ‘Yo Semite’ t-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Demand is soaring for a t-shirt reading “Yo Semite” sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History after a verbal gaffe by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

At a White House event on Tuesday, Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park twice, drawing social media snickers.

In a note added to the listing of an already-existing “Yo Semite” t-shirt in its online store, the Philadelphia-located National Museum of American Jewish History wrote, “While this shirt has been a mainstay in our Museum Store since 2011 it has received unprecedented attention recently. We will be filling orders as quickly as humanly possible. You will receive tracking information when your order ships. All proceeds benefit the museum. Thank you so much  for supporting our important mission!”

