Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Student Leader at USC Quits Over Abuse She Says She Faced for Her Pro-Israel Views

ADL Head Urges Jordan’s King to Enable Extradition of Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi to US ‘Without Delay’

Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

Jewish World Mourns Passing of Renowned Talmudic Scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

Is Russia’s Quest for World Power in Trouble?

US Job Growth Forecast to Slow Sharply in July as COVID-19 Cases Soar

‘Possibility of External Interference’: Lebanon’s President Expands Blast Probe

Laid-Off Techies are Flocking to Gaming, Where App Developers Can Make Big Scores

August 7, 2020 11:08 am
0

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A screenshot of the video taken by Danielle Greyman at a bar in the UK. Photo: Screenshot.

A man at a bar in Leeds, England, told a Jewish college student on Thursday that she should be “gassed” with other Jews in a confrontation that was filmed on the victim’s phone, the Daily Mail reported.

The video — taken at a bar owned by the Wetherspoon company — at first showed a man telling Danielle Greyman, 21, that she looked like a Jew, before he identified himself as German.

The unidentified man then told her “we shoulda f–king gassed the lot of you,” a clear reference to the extermination of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

When Greyman questioned whether he said he was going to “gas the lot of me,” he confirmed, “We shoulda done.”

The woman he was with then denied that they were racist.

After Greyman told them, “Oh that’s really funny because what you’ve actually just done is commit a hate crime,” the woman replied, “We’re not being racist. I haven’t said nothing. Get on with your drink and leave us alone.”

Greyman, who was at the bar Thursday afternoon with friends, said her encounter with the man and woman began when a dispute broke out about social distancing.
She explained, “We got there, sat down, everything was fine, but there were two strangers at our table not socially distancing and refusing to move.”
The man and woman tried to make the group of friends move. Greyman then tried to make the man feel uncomfortable by talking about periods.

The Jewish student said the woman sitting with the man also “started yelling at me and being rude” when she gave money to a homeless man outside the bar. Tensions continued to rise, which Greyman admitted that she contributed to, before she used the words “mazel tov,” resulting in the man asking her if she was Jewish.

“At this point I started filming because I know what comes after that question,” Greyman recalled. “The table behind us started to get involved and one of the men said he was going to punch me in the mouth — he was quite a big guy. I wasn’t scared but I was shaking.”

“I think I got a bit scared because the people on the table behind us were behaving strangely and it was quite unpredictable, but if someone says something antisemitic to me, I’m never going to back down,” she continued. “There are people out there who would have been terrified to call them out and challenge it.”

Police were called to the scene, but Greyman claims they never arrived and the incident was dealt with by the bar’s staff.

However, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said police were summoned to the bar following “a report of a hate crime,” which implied that officials did show up at the location. The spokesperson added, “Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are making attempts to speak to the victim.”

A spokesperson for the bar said that a man and woman were asked to leave the establishment and had been banned from returning.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.