Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

A man at a bar in Leeds, England, told a Jewish college student on Thursday that she should be “gassed” with other Jews in a confrontation that was filmed on the victim’s phone, the Daily Mail reported.

The video — taken at a bar owned by the Wetherspoon company — at first showed a man telling Danielle Greyman, 21, that she looked like a Jew, before he identified himself as German.

The unidentified man then told her “we shoulda f–king gassed the lot of you,” a clear reference to the extermination of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

When Greyman questioned whether he said he was going to “gas the lot of me,” he confirmed, “We shoulda done.”

The woman he was with then denied that they were racist.

After Greyman told them, “Oh that’s really funny because what you’ve actually just done is commit a hate crime,” the woman replied, “We’re not being racist. I haven’t said nothing. Get on with your drink and leave us alone.”