Rocket Sirens in Northern Israel a False Alarm, IDF Says
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, its military said.
Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Shi’a terrorist group Hezbollah.
Following reports of air-raid sirens sounding in northern Israel this morning, no incoming fire toward Israel was identified. It appears to have been a false suspicion of an infiltrating UAV.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2020