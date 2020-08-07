Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

Rocket Sirens in Northern Israel a False Alarm, IDF Says

August 7, 2020 7:08 am
0

Rocket Sirens in Northern Israel a False Alarm, IDF Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome anti-missile system near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, its military said.

Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Shi’a terrorist group Hezbollah.

