Biotechnology Company Roche, Israeli Firm aMoon to Launch Early-Stage Innovation Program

CTech – Israel-based life sciences venture capital firm aMoon and Swiss biotechnology company Roche have announced a collaborative agreement to launch an early-stage investment program named “StarFinder Digital Innovation Lab.”

The program is scheduled to run for the next three years, with three companies set to be selected and receive investments each year. According to aMoon, the program will provide elected entrepreneurs access to global expertise from Roche and aMoon, access to a network of contacts, several hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment with an option for a follow-up SAFE investment, access to studies and deep data, and physical office space at aMoon headquarters in Ra’anana.

“This program will allow us to build exceptional relationships with Israel’s brightest entrepreneurs, as well as take an active and strategic role in building disruptive startups together with Israel’s leading Life Sciences and HealthTech fund,” said Michele Pedrocchi, Head of Global Strategy and Business Development at Roche Diagnostics. “aMoon’s experience and know-how in healthtech investment complements our ability to provide unique market access and expertise to design solutions that are tailored to real market needs in collaboration with our customers globally. This program is a valuable aspect of our digital healthcare footprint and we are excited about the potential of this initiative.”

Avi Danziger, CEO of Roche Israel, said: “Roche is on a mission to transform healthcare delivery through digital solutions and this opens up many opportunities for brilliant entrepreneurs here in Israel. The Roche and aMoon program offers a unique strategic partnership model from concept to global market. StarFinder’s emphasis is on the best of the best talents who can deliver impactful solutions for defined global challenges in healthcare. Roche Global is ranked first in the world among healthcare companies with global investments in R&D, reaching $12.6 billion in 2019.”