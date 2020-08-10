Monday, August 10th | 20 Av 5780

August 10, 2020 12:24 pm
Trump Vows New Iran Deal ‘Within Four Weeks’ if Re-Elected in November

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

At a campaign fundraising event in New Jersey on Sunday, US President Donald Trump claimed there would be a new deal with Iran “within four weeks” if he was re-elected in November.

Watch Trump’s statement (via Jewish Insider) below:

The gathering took place at the home of the late Stanley Chera, who passed away in April at the age of 77 after contracting COVID-19.

In May 2018, Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement Iran reached with six world powers three years earlier, when Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was in office.

The withdrawal was part of a “maximum pressure” strategy adopted by the Trump administration against the Tehran regime.

Any new agreement with Iran could address matters not covered by the 2015 deal — such as Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support for terrorist groups throughout the Middle East.

A victory by Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November might lead to the US seeking to salvage the 2015 deal.

The 2020 Democratic Party platform calls for “returning to mutual compliance” with the JCPOA.

“The nuclear deal was always meant to be the beginning, not the end, of our diplomacy with Iran,” the platform notes. “Democrats support a comprehensive diplomatic effort to extend constraints on Iran’s nuclear program and address Iran’s other threatening activities, including its regional aggression, ballistic missile program, and domestic repression.”

