Amid Surge of Balloon Attacks, Israeli Military Deploys Laser-Defense System on Gaza Border

Amid a surge of in incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip, the IDF has deployed new interception technology on Israel’s border with the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, the aerial defense system employs lasers to destroy incoming balloons.

פרסום ראשון | בעקבות טרור התבערה: צה”ל פרס בגבול רצועת עזה מערכת ליירוט בלונים בלייזר@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/IGa04hN0Ab — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 11, 2020

The Algemeiner reported in January that the Israeli Defense Ministry had made a major breakthrough in using lasers to thwart aerial attacks.

The technology enables long-range targeting and stabilization of laser beams, allowing them to intercept targets at great distances.

The new system’s deployment came as dozens of fires were set in the Gaza border area in a single day and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed forceful retaliation.

Tuesday marked the sixth straight day of incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza.