French Jewish Man Verbally Abused, Badly Beaten Up in Paris Elevator in Antisemitic Assault

An antisemitism monitoring organization in Paris has disclosed that a young Jewish man was badly beaten up last Thursday in the building where his parents lived.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Bureau for Vigilance and Countering Antisemitism (BNVCA) — a group that advocates for victims of antisemitic violence — said that it “denounces and condemns” the assault, which occurred in an apartment building in the 19th arrondissement district of the French capital where a sizable Jewish community lives.

According to the BNVCA, the man — identified only as David S. — had arrived the building to visit his parents when he was followed by two men, described as being of “African origin,” into the elevator.

During the ride, one of the men told the victim, “Dirty Jew, dirty Jewish son of a whore, you’re a dead man, dirty Jew.” The pair then attacked David with heavy blows that left him unconscious for several minutes. He was reported to be recovering from his ordeal.

Related coverage Botched EU Research Falsely Claims Israeli Textbooks Promoting Tolerance Were Published by Palestinian Authority, NGO Says A long-awaited report by the European Union (EU) into the problem of incitement in school textbooks published by the Palestinian...

A survey of antisemitism in France published by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in January found that nearly one quarter of the country’s 500,000 Jews had been subjected to at least one violent antisemitic assault in their lifetimes.

“23 percent have been targets of physical violence on at least one occasion, with 10 percent saying they were attacked several times,” the AJC survey noted, calling the statistics “stunning.”