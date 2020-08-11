Israel Ratifies ‘Historic’ Free-Trade Agreement With Colombia

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the ratification of a free-trade agreement with Columbia, reached via video conference on Monday.

Following the virtual meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque, Netanyahu called the agreement “a historic moment in the relationship between the State of Israel and the Republic of Colombia.”

He also hailed Colombia’s decision to open an innovation office in Jerusalem, adding it to the list of nations that, since the US transfer of its embassy there, have been opening official offices in the capital.

Both events, Netanyahu said to Duque, “create a platform of cooperation between us that will bring our partnership, our friendship, our brotherhood—as you said—to new political and economic levels.”