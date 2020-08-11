Tuesday, August 11th | 21 Av 5780

Israel Ratifies ‘Historic’ Free-Trade Agreement With Colombia

August 11, 2020 9:43 am
0

Israel Ratifies ‘Historic’ Free-Trade Agreement With Colombia

avatar by JNS.org

Colombian President Ivan Duque delivers his inaugural address. Photo: Reuters/Fabian Ortiz.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the ratification of a free-trade agreement with Columbia, reached via video conference on Monday.

Following the virtual meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque, Netanyahu called the agreement “a historic moment in the relationship between the State of Israel and the Republic of Colombia.”

He also hailed Colombia’s decision to open an innovation office in Jerusalem, adding it to the list of nations that, since the US transfer of its embassy there, have been opening official offices in the capital.

Both events, Netanyahu said to Duque, “create a platform of cooperation between us that will bring our partnership, our friendship, our brotherhood—as you said—to new political and economic levels.”

Netanyahu went on: “Israel is a hub of global innovation. Colombia is one of the strongest economies in Latin America. It has a strong academic base, a strong scientific base, and I think that cooperating, the cooperation between us will make both of us stronger. We also have a strong partnership on security as well. Ivan, your leadership in the fight against terrorism sets an example for the rest of Latin America.”

