Tuesday, August 11th | 21 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Petition to Remove Farrakhan From Twitter Gains 1,400 Signatures and Counting

Who Owned the Chemicals That Blew Up Beirut? No One Will Say

Israel Closes Gaza Crossing After Palestinians Launch Incendiary Balloons

China’s Effect: A Global NATO

Rabbi Steinsaltz, Jerusalem, and Zionism

Israel’s War of Attrition Is Potently Relevant Today

The Negative Repercussions of the IDF’s Flight From South Lebanon in May 2000

Aliyah: Living the Zionist Dream and Building the Modern State

In 2020, a New Kind of Bar Mitzvah Learning

Lebanese Blogger’s Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral

August 11, 2020 9:13 am
0

Petition to Remove Farrakhan From Twitter Gains 1,400 Signatures and Counting

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian / JNS.org

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaking in Detroit, Mi. February 2017. Photo: Reuters / Rebecca Cook.

JNS.org – Nearly 1,400 people have so far signed a petition launched on Aug. 2 to have the account of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan removed from Twitter.

The appeal on Change.org includes an open letter addressed to Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey by the petition’s creator, New York City resident Sabina K.

“When social media is weaponized, I ask you, Jack, do not let Twitter be an accomplice,” she said.

Farrakhan has an estimated 350,000 followers on Twitter. Sabina said allowing him to remain on the platform “is negligent in times when hate crimes against Jews are on the rise.”

Related coverage

August 10, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Facebook Urged to Adopt International Antisemitism Definition

A coalition of 128 organizations has sent an open letter to Facebook's board of directors calling on the social media...

The Nation of Islam leader has a history of making antisemitic remarks, previously describing Adolf Hitler as “a great man,” and calling Jews “termites” and “Satan.”

More recently, in his Fourth of July sermon that was broadcast on television, he promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory and said Jews should have their brains knocked out by the “stone of truth.”

Recent celebrities who have promoted Farrakhan on social media include actor/rapper Ice Cube, NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, actor/rapper Nick Cannon, comedian Chelsea Hander and pop-music icon Madonna.Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from JNS regarding the petition and Farrakhan’s profile on the platform.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.