Israel Shares Technology With India to Boost Joint Effort to Fight COVID-19

Israel delivered a shipment of state-of-the-art, AI-based technologies and equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities,” the Israeli Embassy in India said.

“The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely,” it added. “This note-worthy action further cements Israel’s commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.”

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said, “We are pleased to share the best medical technology solutions from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India. We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle COVID-19.”

Related coverage After Four Years in London, Mark Regev Resumes Job at Israeli PM’s Office After serving for four years as Israel's ambassador to Great Britain, Mark Regev has returned to the job he held...

“Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world,” he added.