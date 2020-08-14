Friday, August 14th | 24 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Scores Diplomatic Deal With Middle East Allies Before Election

EU Welcomes Israel-UAE Relations Deal as Good for Regional Stability

Israel-UAE Diplomatic Ties Open Door to Big Business Opportunities

Some People Are So Antisemitic, They Support Hezbollah

Israel’s Historic Deal With the UAE Could Be Just the Beginning

15 Years After Disengagement From Gaza, Area Still Mired in Violence

The UAE Is the First Domino to Fall …

UAE Foreign Minister to Palestinians: Communication Better Than Disconnection

Israel Says It Backs Greece in Standoff With Turkey in Mediterranean

Greece, Israel Sign Deal to Allow 600 Israelis to Visit Per Week

August 14, 2020 10:08 am
0

EU Welcomes Israel-UAE Relations Deal as Good for Regional Stability

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

European Union flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. Photo: Amio Cajander via Wikimedia Commons.

The EU’s executive on Friday welcome the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties, saying it would benefit both countries and help promote stability in the Middle East.

“It is important for both (countries) and for regional stability,” a European Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing.

“Both countries are our partners and of course … we are committed to a two-state solution and we are of course ready to work on a resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

Under the accord, which US President Donald Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank.

It also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.