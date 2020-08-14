Friday, August 14th | 24 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says It Backs Greece in Standoff With Turkey in Mediterranean

Greece, Israel Sign Deal to Allow 600 Israelis to Visit Per Week

Congressman Urges Trump Administration to Sever Ties With Palestinian Authority

Birthright Launches Online Interactive Tour as Pandemic Halts Trips to Israel

Confronting Modern Anarchy and Idolatry

Why Do Some Jews Still Believe the Messiah Is Coming?

Palestinians Decry ‘Betrayal’ by UAE Over Peace Deal With Israel

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Welcome News of UAE Peace Deal

Iran Official Says Israel-UAE Deal Will Not Secure Regional Peace

Netanyahu Hails ‘New Era’ in Israel’s Relations With Arab World After UAE Peace Deal

August 14, 2020 9:14 am
0

Greece, Israel Sign Deal to Allow 600 Israelis to Visit Per Week

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, hold a virtual toast to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic ties between their countries, May 21, 2020. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

JNS.org – Israel and Greece agreed on Thursday to permit up to 600 Israelis a week to visit four Greek locations beginning next week.

The agreement was announced by Israel’s Foreign Ministry following a meeting in Israel on Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

Israelis will have to take a coronavirus test before flying and will only have to quarantine in Greece until the results are known. They will not have to quarantine upon their return.

The four cities that will be permitted to Israeli tourists are Athens, Thessaloniki, and the islands of Crete and Carpo, according to Ynet.

Related coverage

August 14, 2020 9:18 am
0

Israel Says It Backs Greece in Standoff With Turkey in Mediterranean

JNS.org - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that only “dialogue and negotiation” can solve its dispute with...

However, according to the report, Israelis will not be allowed to visit the rest of the country because the European Union prohibits tourists from countries with a high infection rate. Israeli’s infection rate currently stands at 6.7 percent.

Ashkenazi praised the agreement, calling it an expression of the close ties between the two countries.

“I welcome the Greek decision to resume tourism from Israel during the corona era. This is an expression of the warm relationship between our two countries and the common desire to return to a normal routine during these difficult times,” said Ashkenazi, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. ​

Following the meeting, Dendias invited Ashkenazi to pay a reciprocal visit to Greece, which Ashkenazi accepted, according to the ministry. No date has yet been set for the visit.

Dendias will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to discuss tourism and Turkey’s surveying for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean in an area claimed by Greece.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.