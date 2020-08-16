Sunday, August 16th | 26 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Robert Trump, President’s Brother Who Shunned the Spotlight, Dies

Israeli and UAE Foreign Ministers Hold First Official Phone Call, Pledge to Meet Soon

Mideast Peace Talks Remain Priority, Macron Says After Call With Abbas

Israel Says It Expects Bahrain and Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties

Kuwait Position Towards Israel Unchanged: Al-Qabas Newspaper

Iranian Commander Says Tehran’s Approach to UAE Will Change After Israel Deal

Legal Group Reaches Agreement With Hospital After Harassment of Jewish Surgeon

Florida State University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

US Confiscates Four Iranian Oil Tankers, Cargo on Way to Venezuela

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Launches TASE Up, a New Platform to Access Tech Investments

August 16, 2020 11:55 am
0

Iranian Commander Says Tehran’s Approach to UAE Will Change After Israel Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Students gather in front of the UAE Embassy to protest the normalization of relations with Israel, in Tehran, Iran August 15, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgarpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

Iran’s approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying on Sunday, after a deal between the Arab state and Tehran’s arch foe Israel on normalizing ties.

“Tehran’s approach to the UAE will change … If something happens in the Persian Gulf region and if our national security is damaged, however small, we will hold the UAE responsible for that and we will not tolerate it,” Bagheri said.

The UAE-Israel agreement announced last week, which US President Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.