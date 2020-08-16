Sunday, August 16th | 26 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Robert Trump, President’s Brother Who Shunned the Spotlight, Dies

Israeli and UAE Foreign Ministers Hold First Official Phone Call, Pledge to Meet Soon

Mideast Peace Talks Remain Priority, Macron Says After Call With Abbas

Israel Says It Expects Bahrain and Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties

Kuwait Position Towards Israel Unchanged: Al-Qabas Newspaper

Iranian Commander Says Tehran’s Approach to UAE Will Change After Israel Deal

Legal Group Reaches Agreement With Hospital After Harassment of Jewish Surgeon

Florida State University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

US Confiscates Four Iranian Oil Tankers, Cargo on Way to Venezuela

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Launches TASE Up, a New Platform to Access Tech Investments

August 16, 2020 12:05 pm
0

Israeli and UAE Foreign Ministers Hold First Official Phone Call, Pledge to Meet Soon

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, speaks to supporters at his election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 15, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

The United Arab Emirates opened direct telephone lines to Israel and its foreign minister spoke directly to his Israeli counterpart for the first time on Sunday following the two countries’ agreement on Thursday to normalize ties.

According to Israeli news website Walla, the UAE’s Communications Ministry officially lifted its ban on direct dialing from Israel to the Gulf state.

The first call made on the newly opened lines was between Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed.

The two men reportedly pledged to implement the normalization agreement between the two countries, establish a direct communications channel between the two of them, and meet in the near future.

While such conversations have taken place in the past, this is the first time one has been publicly announced and acknowledged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a cabinet meeting that this may be only the first step in a larger process.

“I expect more countries to join us in the circle of peace,” he said, and added that this process would also promote peace with the Palestinians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.