Israeli Pop Star Omer Adam Invited to Perform in UAE by Royal Family Member

Israeli pop singer Omer Adam received a “personal invitation” from the royal family of the United Arab Emirates to visit the country and perform, following the historic normalization deal signed by Israel and the UAE last week, the singer’s team shared on his official Facebook page over the weekend.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family in Abu Dhabi, extended the invitation to the “Hopa” singer last weekend and negotiations are underway to have Adam meet the UAE leader and perform in the country.

In June, Adam filmed a video in which he thanked UAE leaders for providing aid to the country’s Jewish community. Since then, many UAE citizens have shared videos online of them listening to Adam’s songs.

Solly Wolf, a leader of the Jewish community in the UAE, also sent Omar “a special message in light of his contribution to the positive warming in the relationship between the Emirates and Israel,” according to the singer’s Facebook post.