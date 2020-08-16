Sunday, August 16th | 26 Av 5780

August 16, 2020 9:57 am
Legal Group Reaches Agreement With Hospital After Harassment of Jewish Surgeon

avatar by JNS.org

Interior of hospital. Photo: Pixabay.

JNS.org – The Lawfare Project announced on Wednesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with a Christian-affiliated hospital system that retaliated against a Jewish surgeon who expressed being uncomfortable with hospital-wide emails sent during the Easter holiday in April, which featured biblical language that has been used for centuries to disparage Jews, and justify Jew-hatred and allegations of deicide.

The Lawfare Project did not disclose the name of the hospital system.

Lawfare Project Executive Director Brooke Goldstein declined to disclose the name of the hospital system, citing confidentiality.

After complaining about the emails, the Jewish trauma surgeon was met with retaliation, including a threatened salary-cut, public humiliation and derogatory comments.

The settlement agreement includes fiscal compensation for the surgeon’s alienation and harassment, as well as shields him from further retaliation.

Additionally, the hospital has agreed not to recirculate such emails.

“Unfortunately, as antisemitism persists in the workplace, this case is just one of many involving discrimination against Jewish employees,” wrote Goldstein in an email to supporters. “This case was especially troubling given the [coronavirus] pandemic, when our hospitals should be places of healing and comfort, not hostility.”

