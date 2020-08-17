Monday, August 17th | 27 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Air Force Delegation Arrives in Germany for First-Ever Joint Exercises, Dachau Flyover

Hezbollah Border Infiltration Exposes Major Flaw of UN Peacekeeping Operation in Lebanon, Says Israel’s UN Envoy

Israel’s Netanyahu Tells Abu Dhabi-Based TV Channel That Deal With UAE Will ‘Lead to Peace With the Palestinians’

Neo-Nazi Group Condemned for Threatening Australian Synagogue in Social Media Post

The Israel-UAE Deal Is a Win-Win for Peace

US Won’t Approve Israeli Annexations for ‘Some Time,’ Kushner Says

Israeli Foreign Minister Speaks With Omani Counterpart, Who Emphasizes Palestinian Issue

Nazi Sympathizer in Oklahoma Who Shot Woman for Pulling Down Swastika Flag Released on Bail

‘We Reject You,’ Israeli Ambassador to Germany Bluntly Tells Far-Right AfD Party

After Normalization Deal, Israeli President Invites UAE Crown Prince to Visit Jerusalem

August 17, 2020 4:18 pm
0

Israeli Air Force Delegation Arrives in Germany for First-Ever Joint Exercises, Dachau Flyover

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli Air Force jet. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An Israeli Air Force delegation landed in Germany on Monday to conduct joint exercises in a historical first for the two countries.

The IAF said in a statement that due to the coronavirus pandemic, this would be the only international exercise it would hold this year, and its purpose was intended to “continue enhancing the IAF’s capabilities, maintain its readiness to face various scenarios, and to continue strengthening its bonds and cooperation with allied air forces.”

Acknowledging the complex historical relationship between Israel and Germany, a joint flyby was to take place on Tuesday in which Israeli and German fighter jets would fly over the site of the Dachau concentration camp in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

The fighters will also fly over the Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, the site where 9 of the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre were killed.

Following the flyby, there will be an official ceremony at Dachau attended by the German minister of defense and Israeli ambassador to Germany, among other officials. An IAF deputy squadron commander who is the grandson of a Dachau survivor will speak.

Last week, in the run-up to the exercise, IAF Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin met with Holocaust survivors and was given a belt belonging to Pesach Smieleg, who survived Dachau.

Norkin will carry the belt onboard during the flyover as “a symbol of remembrance and resurrection.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.