Israeli Foreign Minister Speaks With Omani Counterpart, Who Emphasizes Palestinian Issue

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke by phone on Monday with his Omani counterpart, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, in the wake of the normalization agreement reached by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates last week.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Bin Abdullah had discussed the “latest developments in the region” with Ashkenazi.

The ministry noted that Bin Abdullah emphasized the need “to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, and the need to resume the peace process negotiations and fulfill the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

It also pointed out that Bin Abdullah had also spoken on Monday with a top Palestinian official, Jibril Rajoub, the secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, who was said to have praised Oman for “its balanced and wise policy toward Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue.”

Bin Abdullah, the ministry said, highlighted the “depth of Omani-Palestinian relations and the sultanate’s regional and international efforts in support of the chances of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Ashkenazi tweeted after the call, “We spoke about recent developments in the region, the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates and the need to strengthen relations between Israel and Oman.”

He added that he had voiced his “deep appreciation” for Oman’s commitment to “peace and stability in the Middle East.”

“We agreed to maintain direct and continual contact and to continue the important dialogue between our two countries,” Ashkenazi said.

Oman, which has maintained its neutrality in a turbulent region, has said it supports the United Arab Emirates’ decision last week to normalize ties with Israel

Oman maintains friendly ties with a wide range of countries and organizations involved in the region, including arch-foes the United States and Iran.

Israel‘s intelligence minister on Sunday said Oman, alongside Bahrain, could be the next Gulf country to follow the UAE in formalizing ties with Israel. Oman has made no comment on the subject.