August 17, 2020 3:12 pm
Israel’s Netanyahu Tells Abu Dhabi-Based TV Channel That Deal With UAE Will ‘Lead to Peace With the Palestinians’

Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interviewed on Sky News Arabia, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sky News Arabia on Monday that the normalization accord reached last week with the United Arab Emirates would “ultimately lead to peace with the Palestinians.”

In his interview with the Abu Dhabi-based media outlet, the Israeli leader added that he believed other Arab countries will quickly follow the UAE’s lead.

“More Arab countries will look at what we are doing and say, maybe we should join this circle of innovation, technology and prosperity,” he predicted.

Netanyahu also said unequivocally that he had agreed to suspend plans to annex parts of the West Bank, due to an American “demand” to do so.

In recent days, Netanyahu has made ambiguous statements about annexation, sometimes saying it was still on the table.

