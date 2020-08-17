Monday, August 17th | 27 Av 5780

August 17, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Knife-Wielding Assailant Shot Dead After Stabbing Israeli Police Officer in Jerusalem

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli security personnel secure an entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City, following a stabbing attack, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

A knife-wielding assailant wounded an Israeli policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem and was shot dead by an officer on Monday, a police spokesman said.

The slain man’s identity was not immediately clear, the spokesman said.

Video footage circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showing a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s wearing a surgical mask and lying motionless in an alley as an Israeli policeman pointed a pistol at him.

