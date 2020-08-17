Monday, August 17th | 27 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nazi Sympathizer in Oklahoma Who Shot Woman for Pulling Down Swastika Flag Released on Bail

‘We Reject You,’ Israeli Ambassador to Germany Bluntly Tells Far-Right AfD Party

After Normalization Deal, Israeli President Invites UAE Crown Prince to Visit Jerusalem

Lebanon Needs Two-Week Lockdown After ‘Shocking’ COVID-19 Rise, Minister Says

El Al Israel Airlines Chairman Steps Down for Medical Reasons

UAE Minister Says Israel Normalization Deal Not Directed at Iran

Democrats to Open Virtual Convention With a Show of Unity for Biden

Peace Treaty With Israel Likely to Be Signed by October, Says Top UAE Diplomat

1,200-Year-Old Soap Factory Uncovered in Southern Israel

Israel’s GDP Plunges Nearly 30 Percent; Cabinet Approves $2.5 Billion Stimulus Package

August 17, 2020 11:54 am
0

Nazi Sympathizer in Oklahoma Who Shot Woman for Pulling Down Swastika Flag Released on Bail

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Alexander Feaster was charged with shooting a woman who pulled down a swastika flag from his property. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

A Nazi sympathizer who opened fire on a woman attempting to remove a swastika flag from his property in Oklahoma has been released on bail after claiming self-defense.

District Judge Justin P. Eilers ruled in favor of Alexander Feaster following a successful plea from his lawyers. On June 30, Feaster — whose home in the town of Hunter, about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, is festooned with swastikas and other Nazi symbols — shot a woman identified as 28-year-old Kyndal McVey multiple times in the back as she attempted to remove the offending flag.

Feaster’s bond was reduced from $500,000 to $75,000 at the hearing last Wednesday. Feaster also will be allowed to live with his mother in Tonkawa and return to Garfield County to attend court and meet with his attorneys, the local media outlet Enid News & Eagle reported. He also is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

According to Feaster’s lawyer Stephen Jones, a preliminary hearing into the charges against his client was set for Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Related coverage

August 17, 2020 11:08 am
0

‘We Reject You,’ Israeli Ambassador to Germany Bluntly Tells Far-Right AfD Party

Israel's ambassador to Germany has bluntly told the country's main far-right party that the Jewish state rejected its overtures and...

Following the shooting incident, local deputies obtained a search warrant for Feaster’s residence and seized several firearms, ammunition and a security DVR system.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Woodson — who viewed security footage of the shooting — wrote in his affidavit that Feaster’s victim “did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand.”

A brief filed by Feaster’s lawyers claimed that he “was isolated and alone, fearing for his life.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.