After Peace Deal, Israeli Spy Chief Meets UAE National Security Adviser to Discuss Cooperation

August 18, 2020 11:14 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. Photo: Flash90.

The head of Israel‘s Mossad foreign intelligence service met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a visit to Abu Dhabi, the UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced last Thursday they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

Joseph (Yossi) Cohen and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways in which to support the new accord.

“The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the security field, and shared perspectives on regional developments and issues of common interest, including both countries’ efforts to contain COVID-19,” WAM added.

Following the deal’s announcement last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Cohen in a tweet in Arabic for his help in developing Israeli relations with Gulf states, which he said helped in securing the UAE-Israel deal.

