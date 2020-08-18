Tuesday, August 18th | 28 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Synagogue of the American Revolution’ in Philadelphia Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

After Peace Deal, Israeli Spy Chief Meets UAE National Security Adviser to Discuss Cooperation

Outrage Over ‘Heil Hitler’ Slogan Sprayed on House in Historic Center of French City of Lyon

Gaza’s Lone Power Plant Shuts Down Amid Tension With Israel

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Conflicts in Libya, Syria in Phone Call

What Does Kamala Harris’ Nomination for Vice President Mean for Israel?

UN Tribunal Convicts Main Defendant in Hariri Assassination Case

Off-Campus, But in Touch: Students Learn Tools From CAMERA Conference to Fight Antisemitism

‘Terror Tunnel’ Dating Back to 1948 Unearthed in Tzfat

Friendly Adversaries: How Israelis Secretly Helped Build Up the UAE’s Military Capabilities

August 18, 2020 8:46 am
0

Health Ministry: Israel to Accept Foreign Tourists in September

avatar by JNS.org

El Al planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Health Ministry Associate Director-General Itamar Grotto said on Monday that Israel is planning to allow the entry of tourists into the country as of next month.

Grotto told the Knesset State Control Committee that the Health Ministry would present a plan for the reopening of Israel’s skies to foreigners by the end of August, the Israeli business daily Globes reported. Israel has been closed to foreigners since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Israel on Sunday partially reopened its skies to incoming and outgoing flights, following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a plan unveiled by the Israeli government last week, those entering from “green countries” will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival.

Related coverage

August 18, 2020 11:14 am
0

After Peace Deal, Israeli Spy Chief Meets UAE National Security Adviser to Discuss Cooperation

The head of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a visit...

The list of the 20 green countries is Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

The list of countries will be checked every two weeks, said the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.