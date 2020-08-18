Tuesday, August 18th | 28 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel and Ukraine Urge Pilgrims Not to Make Annual Trip to Tomb of Revered Hasidic Rabbi

Deals Under the Radar: These Are the Israeli Tech Companies Already Operating in the UAE

Sudan Says It Intends to Follow UAE’s Lead, Make Peace With Israel

US Special Envoy on Antisemitism Calls for Release of Yemenite Jew Said to Be Jailed by Iran-Backed Houthis

‘Synagogue of the American Revolution’ in Philadelphia Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

After Peace Deal, Israeli Spy Chief Meets UAE National Security Adviser to Discuss Cooperation

Outrage Over ‘Heil Hitler’ Slogan Sprayed on House in Historic Center of French City of Lyon

Gaza’s Lone Power Plant Shuts Down Amid Tension With Israel

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Conflicts in Libya, Syria in Phone Call

What Does Kamala Harris’ Nomination for Vice President Mean for Israel?

August 18, 2020 10:28 am
0

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Conflicts in Libya, Syria in Phone Call

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, shake hands during a news conference, in Moscow, March 5, 2020. Photo: Pavel Golovkin / Pool via Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the conflicts in Libya and Syria in a telephone call on Monday.

The Kremlin said that the two leaders, focused mainly on the crisis in Libya, where they back opposing sides, highlighting the need to make real steps towards a sustainable ceasefire.

The Turkish presidency said Putin and Erdogan also discussed a dispute between Turkey and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, saying they “emphasized the importance of continuing close cooperation and dialogue.”

The Kremlin said they agreed to step up anti-terrorism efforts in Syria, after reports on Monday that a Turkish-Russian joint patrol was hit by a blast in the Idlib region.

The Turkish presidency said Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue dialogue through diplomatic and military channel on Syria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.