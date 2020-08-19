College Students Start Jewish Political Action Committee in Support of Biden

JNS.org – A political action committee was launched on Sunday in support of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Jewish Unity PAC (JUPAC) seeks to mobilize Jewish voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other key swing states and will focus on attracting younger constituents through expertise in millennial and Gen-Z engagement.

In addition to Israel and antisemitism, JUPAC will focus on key Democratic issues including gun control, racial equality and climate change.

The PAC, which will also educate and help young voters submit absentee and mail-in ballots, was founded by Isabel Baer and Ethan Wolf.

Related coverage Gov. Newsom Signs California Ethnic-Studies Bill Into Law JNS.org - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Monday to require an ethnic-studies course requirement for...

Baer, 21, is a University of Michigan alumna who worked on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

Wolf, 20, is a rising junior at Ohio State University who interned for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), as well as founded and chaired Jews 4 Joe.

“Jews have the potential to have an outsized impact on this election and many elections to come,” said Wolf in a statement. “If we are unified, we can help return competency, character and decency to the White House.”