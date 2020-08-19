Wednesday, August 19th | 29 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Man Who Threatened Gun Massacre at Jewish Summer Camp Over Social-Distancing Complaint Released on Bail

US Sanctions Two UAE-Based Companies Over ‘Material Support’ for Blacklisted Iran Airline

Angela Buxton, UK Jewish Tennis Legend Who Fought Antisemitic Discrimination, Dies at Age 85

Anger in New Zealand Over Ski Resort’s Honoring of ‘Unrepentant Nazi’ Who Volunteered for Waffen-SS

US Weighs More Sanctions on Venezuela to Halt Fuel Deals: Bloomberg

Israeli Settlers Say Netanyahu ‘Duped’ Them With West Bank Annexation Backtrack

Saudi Arabia Remains Committed to Arab Peace Initiative, FM Says After Israel-UAE Normalization Deal

Despite US Sanctions Bid, Iran Aims to Keep Nuclear Deal Alive Until Election

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 20,000: Health Ministry

Four Female Israeli Founders Chosen for European Woman in Tech Award Ahead of London Tech Week

August 19, 2020 1:54 pm
0

New York Man Who Threatened Gun Massacre at Jewish Summer Camp Over Social-Distancing Complaint Released on Bail

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nicola Pelle was arrested for threatening a shooting massacre at a Jewish summer camp in Long Island because of alleged social-distancing violations. Photo: Nassau County Police Department.

A New York man has been released on bail after he was arrested for threatening to shoot hundreds of young Jews attending a local summer camp because of purported social-distancing violations.

Nicola Pelle, 58, of Inwood, Long Island, was charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly saying he was going to shoot people at the Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island’s children’s camp, the Nassau County Police Department said on Tuesday.

Pelle is alleged to have phoned in a complaint to police on Monday claiming that “500 students” at the camp were not wearing masks to secure against the spread of the coronavirus. While officers were on their way to the camp, Pelle phoned again in a far more agitated state, threatening, “If I gotta go out there with a friggin’ machine gun and shoot all these people, I will.”

Upon arresting Pelle, police seized 14 weapons as evidence, including five handguns, rifles, shotguns and two assault weapons, officials said.

Related coverage

August 19, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Angela Buxton, UK Jewish Tennis Legend Who Fought Antisemitic Discrimination, Dies at Age 85

A British Jewish athlete who electrified the world of tennis during the 1950s with her victories at Wimbledon and the...

“Our officers did an outstanding job by questioning the subject, getting him to admit that he did make that complaint and did make the threat to shoot the school up, and then going in and recovering the weapons,” Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder stated at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The yeshiva’s principal, Rabbi Tzvi Krigsman Menahel, told WABC he was “very thankful” for the police response.

“They’ve been extremely informative, transparent, and we are very thankful to them, and we feel secure and we’re confident in the safety of our children and staff,” he said.

Officers responding to the incident on Monday found about 30 children with their parents at the camp, police said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.