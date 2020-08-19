Wednesday, August 19th | 30 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Says UAE Interested in Major Investments in Israel’s Negev Region

UAE’s G42 Healthcare and Israel’s NanoScent Sign MOU for COVID-19 Screening Test

Top Israeli Minister Remains Optimistic About Normalization With Sudan Despite Denial

Report: Israel Quietly Raising Alarm With US Over New Saudi Nuclear Developments

After Peace Deal, UAE Girl Plays Israel’s National Anthem, ‘Hatikvah’

Jewish Civil Rights Group Demands Walmart Stop Selling Books Promoting Holocaust Revisionism

New York Man Who Threatened Gun Massacre at Jewish Summer Camp Over Social-Distancing Complaint Released on Bail

US Sanctions Two UAE-Based Companies Over ‘Material Support’ for Blacklisted Iran Airline

Angela Buxton, UK Jewish Tennis Legend Who Fought Antisemitic Discrimination, Dies at Age 85

Anger in New Zealand Over Ski Resort’s Honoring of ‘Unrepentant Nazi’ Who Volunteered for Waffen-SS

August 19, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Top Israeli Minister Remains Optimistic About Normalization With Sudan Despite Denial

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Motorists line up at a gas station, in Khartoum, Sudan, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

Israel’s intelligence minister expressed optimism on Wednesday about the prospect of the normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan, despite an apparent denial from the latter that such a deal was in the offing.

Rumors of a potential accord have been ping-ponging across the media over the past several days, in the wake of the normalization agreement Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced last week.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said such a deal was imminent, and this was quickly hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shortly after, however, the ministry refuted its own spokesman’s remarks and later fired him.

Related coverage

August 19, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Netanyahu Says UAE Interested in Major Investments in Israel’s Negev Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates was interested in making major investments in the...

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, however, told Ynet on Wednesday that he remained hopeful about a possible Israel-Sudan accord.

“There is a growing closeness between Israel and Sudan,” he commented. “There have been meetings at the leadership level, there is a dialogue between the two countries, and I believe that this will mature to the point of advancing an agreement between the countries, but we will have to wait and see.”

“There is no reason for there not to be a peace agreement,” Cohen added. “There are all the security and economic reasons to progress toward an agreement.”

Cohen said he believed Israel was looking at a “political tsunami of additional agreements,” and the UAE deal was only the first step in the process.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.