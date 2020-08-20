Thursday, August 20th | 30 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Expects Saudi Arabia to Join UAE-Israel Normalization Deal

The Israel-UAE Peace Agreement Opens the Door

Op-Ed Promotes Lie That Israel Is a ‘White’ Country

Can Calls for Unity and Moderation Unite Divided Societies?

The Israel-UAE Peace Deal Is a Logical Outcome of Warming Israel-Arab Ties

Annexation and Other Issues Could Complicate Israel-UAE Peace Deal

Tolerating Jew Hatred

Netanyahu Says UAE Interested in Major Investments in Israel’s Negev Region

UAE’s G42 Healthcare and Israel’s NanoScent Sign MOU for COVID-19 Screening Test

Top Israeli Minister Remains Optimistic About Normalization With Sudan Despite Denial

August 20, 2020 7:06 am
0

Trump Expects Saudi Arabia to Join UAE-Israel Normalization Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

“I do,” Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.

Under the accord, which Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank. The agreement also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the Middle East.

In Saudi Arabia’s first official comment since the agreement was announced, its foreign minister said on Wednesday the Sunni kingdom remained committed to peace with Israel on the basis of a 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Related coverage

August 19, 2020 1:24 pm
0

US Sanctions Two UAE-Based Companies Over ‘Material Support’ for Blacklisted Iran Airline

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two United Arab Emirates-based companies, the US Treasury Department said, accusing them...

Saudi Arabia, which does not recognize Israel, drew up the initiative by which Arab nations offered to normalize ties with Israel in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in 1967.

Earlier in the news conference, Trump called the UAE-Israel accord a good deal and said “countries that you wouldn’t even believe want to come into that deal.” He did not name any other countries besides Saudi Arabia.

Trump also said the UAE was interested in buying F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Co, which Israel has used in combat.

“They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s,” Trump said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.