August 21, 2020 1:38 pm
US Jewish Leaders Urge Renewal of UN Arms Embargo on Iran

The domestically-built mobile missile defense system Bavar-373 is displayed on National Defense Industry Day, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 22, 2019. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

The Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations on Friday added its voice to the demand that the UN Security Council renew a 13-year-old arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October.

The US has been leading efforts at the global body to renew the embargo in the face of Russian and Chinese objections and threats of veto.

A statement from the Conference asserted that the absence of an embargo would “enable Iran to immediately secure more sophisticated war planes and advanced weaponry from Russia, China, and others.”

The statement continued: “This will enable Iran to further threaten our allies in the region, increase their aggression, and aggravate the terrorism carried out by Iranian allies and militias.”

Related coverage

August 21, 2020 1:18 pm
Antisemitic Protests Outside Michigan Synagogue Are Allowed, District Judge Rules

Antisemitic protests that have been staged outside a synagogue in Michigan, for nearly two decades will be allowed to continue,...

The statement charged that the Tehran regime was “awash with the blood of Americans, Israelis, and others on its hands, through its own actions and through its terrorist proxies.”

“This regime openly and repeatedly calls for the downfall of the United States and for the genocide of the Jewish people through the annihilation of the Jewish state,” it noted.

It concluded: “Iran must not be given license to become a greater threat to the stability and security of the Middle East and the entire world.”

