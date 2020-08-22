Saturday, August 22nd | 2 Elul 5780

August 22, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Pompeo to Visit Israel and UAE With Peace, Iran and China on Agenda, Sources Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the UN Security Council about Iran’s alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at UN headquarters in New York, US, August 20, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and the United Arab Emirates a day later to discuss the countries’ normalization deal, according to two sources briefed on his itinerary said.

Also on Pompeo’s agenda will be the security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the sources, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.

Israel and the UAE announced earlier this month that they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

Under the accord, which US President Donald Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the disputed West Bank.

The deal also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

