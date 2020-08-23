Sunday, August 23rd | 3 Elul 5780

August 23, 2020 12:21 pm
0

Holocaust-Denying Graffiti Found on Wall in French Village Burned Down by Nazis

avatar by JNS.org

The French village of Oradour-sur-Glane. Photo: Calips via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – French politicians from across the political spectrum condemned Holocaust-denying graffiti written on a wall in the village of Oradour-Sur-Glane, where the Nazi massacre of many of its inhabitants took place during World War II.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised that “all will be done” to locate the perpetrators behind the graffiti, which was discovered on Friday in the village that has been maintained as a memorial and museum since it was burned down by the German army in June 1944, and 642 of its civilian residents murdered, AP reported.

According to a separate report in the local paper, Le Populaire du Centre, the town covered the graffiti with a tarp that included the word “lie.”

“Shame on those who did this. Everything will be done to find and judge the perpetrators of these sacrilegious acts,” French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted on Saturday.

