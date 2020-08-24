In Jerusalem, Pompeo Talks With Israeli Leaders About Joint Efforts to ‘Counter Iran’s Destabilizing Influence’ in Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Jerusalem on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

A State Department spokesperson said Pompeo and Netanyahu talked about “our nations’ ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering,” the spokesperson added.

Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We discussed ways to address Iranian malign influence in the region, shared challenges the U.S. and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords. As always, the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/fnTRKIrH3u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Prime Minister Netanyahu, following his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

“I want to thank you, I want to thank the President, for all that you have done for Israel’s security and everything that you are doing to solidify this friendship.”https://t.co/cmYpJjOR3B — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 24, 2020

The secretary of state also sat down with Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“We will continue deepening our bilateral partnership, while leading an uncompromising line vis-à-vis Iran, never allowing a nuclear Iran,” Gantz tweeted afterward.

Ending a working meeting with Secretary of State, @SecPompeo, together with Foreign Minister @Gabi_Ashkenazi. We will continue deepening our bilateral partnership, while leading an uncompromising line vis-à-vis Iran, never allowing a nuclear Iran. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 24, 2020

After his Israel visit, Pompeo will continue on to Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the coming days.

“The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership,” the State Department spokesperson said.