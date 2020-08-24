Monday, August 24th | 4 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IAEA Chief in Tehran, Seeks Access to Iranian Nuclear Sites

Israel Delays Budget Deadline, Avoiding Another Snap Election

In Jerusalem, Pompeo Talks With Israeli Leaders About Joint Efforts to ‘Counter Iran’s Destabilizing Influence’ in Middle East

Report: UAE Cancels Public Meeting With Israel After Netanyahu Voices Opposition to F-35 Deal With US

Israel, UAE Health Ministers Agree on ‘Immediate Cooperation’ After Normalization Deal

TikTok Users Posting Videos Pretending to Be Holocaust Victims Called ‘Disgusting Trend’

Jewish Groups Condemn Display of Antisemitic Banners Over Los Angeles Freeway

In Memory of Professor Edward Alexander

British Rapper Wiley Makes More Antisemitic Remarks in New Interview

‘He Is Filled With Hatred of Israel, Jews, Gays, Lesbians and Prostitutes’: Austrian Police Arrest Suspected Islamist for Assault on Jewish Leader

August 24, 2020 3:08 pm
0

In Jerusalem, Pompeo Talks With Israeli Leaders About Joint Efforts to ‘Counter Iran’s Destabilizing Influence’ in Middle East

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make joint statements during a news conference, after a meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug, 24, 2020. Photo: Debbie Hill / Pool via Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Jerusalem on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

A State Department spokesperson said Pompeo and Netanyahu talked about “our nations’ ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering,” the spokesperson added.

The secretary of state also sat down with Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“We will continue deepening our bilateral partnership, while leading an uncompromising line vis-à-vis Iran, never allowing a nuclear Iran,” Gantz tweeted afterward.

After his Israel visit, Pompeo will continue on to Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the coming days.

“The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership,” the State Department spokesperson said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.