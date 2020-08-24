Poll: Majority of Americans Agree With Israel-UAE Deal

JNS.org – The majority of Americans agree with the recent’s US-brokered agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a poll released on Thursday.

At least 54 percent of Americans support the agreement, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

In the poll, just 10 percent of Americans disapprove of the move, while 36 percent remain unsure.

Additionally, 53 percent of Democrats approve of it, while 12 percent don’t and 35 percent are not sure.

Related coverage ‘He Is Filled With Hatred of Israel, Jews, Gays, Lesbians and Prostitutes’: Austrian Police Arrest Suspected Islamist for Assault on Jewish Leader Austria's interior minister confirmed on Monday that police in the southern city of Graz had arrested a man suspected of...

Meanwhile, 62 percent of Republicans approve of the peace agreement, while 9 percent disapprove and 29 percent are unsure.

Finally, 57 percent of Independents support the deal, while 10 percent don’t and 33 percent are not sure.

In the coming weeks, Israeli and Emirati delegations are expected to meet to sign bilateral agreements on security, tourism, direct flights, investment, telecommunications, technology, health care, reciprocal embassies, culture, energy and the environment.