August 24, 2020 9:20 am
Poll: Majority of Americans Agree With Israel-UAE Deal

US President Donald Trump receives applause after announcing that Israel and the United Arab Emirates had reached a peace deal that would lead to the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, at the White House in Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

JNS.org – The majority of Americans agree with the recent’s US-brokered agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a poll released on Thursday.

At least 54 percent of Americans support the agreement, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

In the poll, just 10 percent of Americans disapprove of the move, while 36 percent remain unsure.

Additionally, 53 percent of Democrats approve of it, while 12 percent don’t and 35 percent are not sure.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of Republicans approve of the peace agreement, while 9 percent disapprove and 29 percent are unsure.

Finally, 57 percent of Independents support the deal, while 10 percent don’t and 33 percent are not sure.

In the coming weeks, Israeli and Emirati delegations are expected to meet to sign bilateral agreements on security, tourism, direct flights, investment, telecommunications, technology, health care, reciprocal embassies, culture, energy and the environment.

