August 24, 2020 6:54 am
0

Pompeo Says US Will Preserve Israel’s Military Edge in Middle East

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli Air Force F-35 ‘Adir’ fighter jet. Photo: Major Ofer / Israeli Air Force.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

