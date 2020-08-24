Pompeo Says US Will Preserve Israel’s Military Edge in Middle East
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.
“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.