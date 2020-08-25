Tuesday, August 25th | 5 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, UAE Defense Ministers Hold First-Ever Phone Call, Herald Security Cooperation

Lurid Antisemitic Posters Blaming Jews for Coronavirus Displayed in Argentine City

Iran’s Rouhani: Talks Possible if US Returns to 2015 Nuclear Deal

US State Department Slams Turkish President Erdogan for Hosting Hamas Terrorists

Ukraine to Restrict Jewish Pilgrimage in Response to Israel Plea

Russia Says Armored Vehicle Attacked During Patrol in Syria: Ifax

Sudan’s PM Tells Pompeo He’s Not Authorized to Normalize Ties With Israel

Trump, Fellow Republicans Paint Dire Portrait of a US Under Biden

IIA Launches Bio-Convergence Grant for Israeli-South Korean Collaborations

#Holohoax: Researchers Say Facebook and Twitter Have a ‘Conceptual Blindspot’ Around Holocaust Denial

August 25, 2020 9:24 am
0

Biden Campaign Appears to Walk Back Apology Over Condemning Linda Sarsour

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Former US Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, during a speech delivered for the largely-virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

JNS.org – The Biden campaign has been sending conflicting messages over whether or not it regrets comments directed at Linda Sarsour, a prominent pro-BDS activist.

On a private call on Sunday with dozens of prominent Arab and Muslim activists, the Biden campaign expressed regret over how it construed a statement condemning former Women’s March leader and Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour. Sarsour was featured last week at the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly, despite her history of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and other bigotry.

In that call, top foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken expressed “regret” over the matter, according to Middle East Eye, which obtained a recording of the call and first reported on it.

National coalitions director Ashley Allison reportedly said, “I am sorry that that happened. And I hope that whatever trust was broken, that this conversation is one small step to help build back the trust, but that is not the last time we have this conversation.”

Related coverage

August 25, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Lurid Antisemitic Posters Blaming Jews for Coronavirus Displayed in Argentine City

Lurid antisemitic posters blaming Jews for the spread of coronavirus were discovered in an Argentine city over the weekend, resulting...

The call followed the backlash the Biden campaign received from the Arab and Muslim communities after it rebuked Sarsour.

Andrew Bates, the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, told CNN, “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of antisemitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform. She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

On Monday, the Biden campaign disputed that the call was an apology for its reaction to Sarsour.

“We met to affirm Vice President Biden’s unshakeable commitment to working with Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim Americans and to standing up against anti-Muslim prejudice, and to make clear that we regretted any hurt that was caused to these communities,” Biden campaign senior advisor Symone Sanders told JNS. “We continue to reject the views that Linda Sarsour has expressed.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.