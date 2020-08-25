Israel, UAE Defense Ministers Hold First-Ever Phone Call, Herald Security Cooperation

The Israeli and UAE defense ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries’ recent agreement to normalize ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation.

The conversation between Benny Gantz and Mohammed al-Bawardi came amid Israeli dissent at the prospect that the US-brokered deal could grant the Gulf power access to advanced weaponry previously denied to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets.

In their 10-minute call, Gantz and Bawardi discussed boosting communication for “the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole,” a statement carried by UAE state news agency WAM said.

In a tweet, Gantz said they had agreed to “keep an open channel between us.”

He also noted they had talked about potential “security cooperation between the countries, which would strengthen the stability of the region.”

The normalization accord, announced on Aug. 13, forges a new axis in confronting Shi’ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Islamist militants in the Middle East, and makes the UAE only the third Arab country to forge ties with Israel in more than 70 years.

But the UAE has argued that the agreement should remove “any hurdle” to advanced US weapons sales, arguing that it eliminates any potential for belligerence between it and Israel.

Seeking to allay Israeli security concerns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Israel on Monday that it would retain a military advantage in the region under any future arms deals with the UAE.

An Israeli defense official said that while Israel was firm in opposing any prospective US sale of the F-35 to the UAE, the Netanyahu government was “entirely immersed” on the question of expanding criteria for Israeli defense exports to the Gulf power.

According to defense industry sources, Israel has sold the UAE security products in the cyber and surveillance realm. A study by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab has linked spyware technologies produced by Israel‘s NSO Group to political surveillance in the UAE.

In the early 2000s, Israel was in talks to sell the UAE drones, according to a US official who was involved in the negotiations — but called off the deal after the 2010 death in Dubai of an arms dealer with the Islamist group Hamas, which Emirati authorities blamed on a Mossad hit team.