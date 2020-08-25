Tuesday, August 25th | 5 Elul 5780

August 25, 2020 9:17 am
Palestinian Official: ‘Our [Children] Teach the World What Sacrifice and Self-Sacrifice Are’

avatar by JNS.org

A Palestinian school girl Fajr Hmaid, 13, teaches her neighbors’ children an Arabic language lesson as schools are shut due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at her family house in Gaza, May 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – In an interview with the Palestinian Authority’s official TV channel, the director of the PA Presidential Office’s Jerusalem Unit boasted that “the boys and girls of Jerusalem are teaching the entire world what sacrifice and self-sacrifice are.”

According to a Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) report released on Sunday, Mu’tasim Tayyim said: “As long as Jerusalem is occupied, there will be an escalation in the Palestinian struggle. As long as Jerusalem is occupied, our souls and blood are for Jerusalem, for its holy sites.”

“We won’t hesitate to protect and defend Jerusalem … and everything that is Arab-Palestinian-Islamic-Christian in Jerusalem…” he said on July 24 on PA TV.

PMW has exposed numerous other such statements by PA officials, as well as songs and children’s poems that encourage Palestinian youth to “become Martyrs” for “Palestine.”

Recently, in the context of Israel’s presumed application of Israeli law to the Jordan Valley and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the PA broadcast several music videos urging Palestinians to seek death as martyrs, tempting them with the promise of marriage to 72 “Virgins of Paradise.”

