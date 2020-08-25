Palestinian Official: ‘Our [Children] Teach the World What Sacrifice and Self-Sacrifice Are’

JNS.org – In an interview with the Palestinian Authority’s official TV channel, the director of the PA Presidential Office’s Jerusalem Unit boasted that “the boys and girls of Jerusalem are teaching the entire world what sacrifice and self-sacrifice are.”

According to a Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) report released on Sunday, Mu’tasim Tayyim said: “As long as Jerusalem is occupied, there will be an escalation in the Palestinian struggle. As long as Jerusalem is occupied, our souls and blood are for Jerusalem, for its holy sites.”

“We won’t hesitate to protect and defend Jerusalem … and everything that is Arab-Palestinian-Islamic-Christian in Jerusalem…” he said on July 24 on PA TV.

PMW has exposed numerous other such statements by PA officials, as well as songs and children’s poems that encourage Palestinian youth to “become Martyrs” for “Palestine.”

