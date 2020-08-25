Tuesday, August 25th | 5 Elul 5780

August 25, 2020 10:38 am
Russia Says Armored Vehicle Attacked During Patrol in Syria: Ifax

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured from near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kemal Aslan.

A Russian armored vehicle was attacked during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Russia’s Defence Ministry said, according to the Interfax news agency, adding that two servicemen had been injured.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter a convoy vehicle had been lightly damaged due to an explosion during the patrol, adding the area was “immediately covered by fire.” It said the operation was still underway.

Russia and Turkey began the patrols in March after agreeing a ceasefire in the area following weeks of clashes that brought Ankara and Moscow close to direct confrontation and displaced nearly a million people. The two militaries have so far carried out 26 joint patrols.

Earlier this month, Russia said joint military patrols in Idlib, carried out along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west, had been suspended over increasing militant attacks in the area.

