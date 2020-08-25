Tuesday, August 25th | 5 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Renters Union in UK Apologizes After Telling Rejected Jewish Applicant, ‘No Time for Zionists Sorry’

Video Shows Australian Uber Passenger Spewing Antisemitic Abuse at Driver

Academic Study Warned of ‘Alarming’ Antisemitism Among Muslim Refugees in Austrian City Where Jewish Leader Was Attacked

Israel, UAE Defense Ministers Hold First-Ever Phone Call, Herald Security Cooperation

Lurid Antisemitic Posters Blaming Jews for Coronavirus Displayed in Argentine City

Iran’s Rouhani: Talks Possible if US Returns to 2015 Nuclear Deal

US State Department Slams Turkish President Erdogan for Hosting Hamas Terrorists

Ukraine to Restrict Jewish Pilgrimage in Response to Israel Plea

Russia Says Armored Vehicle Attacked During Patrol in Syria: Ifax

Sudan’s PM Tells Pompeo He’s Not Authorized to Normalize Ties With Israel

August 25, 2020 10:54 am
0

Ukraine to Restrict Jewish Pilgrimage in Response to Israel Plea

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, in the city of Uman, Ukraine, Sept. 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters /  Valentyn Ogirenko.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot.

“At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly restrict the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year),” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.

It did not say how many Hasidic Jews would be allowed into Ukraine for the event or give any further detail.

The head of Israel‘s coronavirus task force has asked Zelenskiy to ban the annual pilgrimage outright because of concerns the central Ukrainian town of Uman could be a hotbed of coronavirus contagion.

Related coverage

August 25, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Israel, UAE Defense Ministers Hold First-Ever Phone Call, Herald Security Cooperation

The Israeli and UAE defense ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries' recent agreement to...

Zelenskiy’s office has declined to comment on whether Kyiv might ban the Hasidic pilgrimage entirely, not just limit it.

Israel is among a series of countries from which any travelers to Ukraine must quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival. Israel registered 230.6 new infections per 100,000 of its population last week while Ukraine’s rate was 54.9.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement in the late 18th and early 19th centuries and died in 1810.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations this year run from Sept. 18-20.

The Ukrainian and Israeli governments have issued a joint statement pleading with pilgrims to cancel their trips, but significant numbers are still planning to go.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.