August 26, 2020 12:24 pm
Israel Warns Hezbollah ‘Once Again Endangering Lebanon,’ After Border Shooting Incident

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A flare and smoke are seen in the sky, as pictured from the southern Lebanese village of Houla, near the border with Israel, Aug. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hezbollah on Wednesday after an incident in which shots were fired toward IDF troops on the northern border with Lebanon.

“Israel views with utmost gravity the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah,” Netanyahu stated. “We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and we will respond forcefully to any attack against us.”

“I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel,” he added. “Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression.”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, “We will not allow [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or our country. We will respond severely to any event that happens on the border.”

No IDF troops were wounded in the border shooting incident. The Israeli military retaliated with air strikes on several Hezbollah border positions.

Tension has been running high on the border recently. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt, which the Iran-backed Shi’a group denied.

