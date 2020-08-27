Paris Cops Arrest Two Men for Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Victim in His Parents’ Apartment Building

The two men accused of a vicious attack on a Jewish man inside the apartment building in Paris where his parents live have been taken into custody by French police.

One of the assailants was arrested on Wednesday evening in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital — the same neighborhood where the assault on the Jewish victim, named as David S., took place on Aug. 6.

The second assailant was arrested on Thursday morning, French news outlets reported.

The National Bureau for Vigilance and Countering Antisemitism (BNVCA) — an NGO that advocates for victims of antisemitic violence and has become a civil party in David’s case — praised the police for making the arrests following a three-week investigation.

“The BNVCA is demanding that the two antisemitic offenders be quickly tried and sentenced to severe, heavy and exemplary sentences,” a statement from the group on Wednesday said.

29-year-old David — who was wearing his kippah when he was attacked — was targeted by the two men as he tried to exit the elevator in his parent’s apartment building, where he was collecting his infant daughter.

Described as smartly-dressed black males in their 20s, the assailants screamed epithets and threats that included “Dirty Jew!”, “Dirty son of a whore!”, “Dirty race!” and “You’re a dead man, we’ll kill you!”, as they punched and kicked their victim. David was then thrown down a flight of stairs and his watch was stolen.

He was discovered unconscious by his father once the assailants had fled.