Report: Palestinians Hiding Payment of Terrorists’ Salaries From International Donors

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority appears to be hiding its salaries to terrorists by removing them from the itemized budget in English that it provides the international donor community, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Tuesday.

According to PMW, the itemized budget in Arabic and English are identical, except for the line devoted to “Commission for Prisoners and Released,” which has appeared only in the Arabic version of the monthly reports since February this year.

Below is the English version of the budget report as it appears on the PA website: