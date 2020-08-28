New Satiric YouTube Series Chronicles Jewish Man’s Attempt to Make Hollywood Film About His Life

A new YouTube comedy series about a Jewish man’s efforts to make a Hollywood film about his life aims to shed light on “the joy and optimism in chasing your dreams,” the show’s co-creator told The Algemeiner.

“Bloomywood: The Series” is a parody about a fictional character named Michael Bloomstein who wants to pitch his life story to a major Hollywood studio. The problem is that he is new to Hollywood, his life is uneventful and he has no connections in the industry or money.

The series chronicles Bloomstein’s willingness to do anything to succeed, whether it be living in a closet to save money on rent, practicing his handshake on complete strangers or speaking to anyone and everyone willing to give him their time.

The series consists of two-minute episodes filmed as mockumentaries, using real people on the street, sketch comedy and improv “to reveal the absurd realities of being a screenwriter in Hollywood,” according to the show’s YouTube description. One new episode will be released each week until mid-October. Jewish writer and actor David Meyers stars in the lead role. He produced and created the series with Taylor Gregory, also a writer, and Rory Leland, an editor and director of photography. “We all moved out to LA to chase our dreams — as everyone has in LA — and there is so much rejection and ‘no’ along the way. We wanted to look at that journey in a comedic way, but also to find the joy and optimism in chasing your dreams,” said Meyers, whose play “We Will Not Be Silent” has been performed across the country. “People have loved the show — and I think that’s the reason,” he added. “Anyone can relate to chasing a goal — and being willing to endure so much rejection in order to achieve it. I think what makes Michael stand out is his positivity and never-ending hope. He is never bitter or jaded — something very rare in Hollywood.” In the show’s first episode, Michael hitchhikes to Hollywood Boulevard and speaks to passersby to see who can help him pitch his script. In another episode, he attempts to hike to the Hollywood sign and again, talks to everyone he comes across, asking for their help. “When we made the show, I thought no one would stop to talk to ‘Michael’ when I approached them on the street,” Meyers noted. “But almost everyone did. And I think it’s because they were attracted to this character who was determined to be positive and happy, no matter what happened.” “And I think that’s a message people could really use right now — with all the negativity we are bombarded with,” he added.

Watch the trailer for “Bloomywood: The Series” below: