August 28, 2020 10:26 am
Rapper Snoop Dogg Likens America to Nazi Germany in Photo Shared on Social Media

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Snoop Dogg performing at Coachella in 2012. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

American rapper Snoop Dogg drew a comparison between America and Nazi Germany in an Instagram post he uploaded on Wednesday.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared with his more than 50 million Instagram followers a mostly black‐and‐white image of an American flag that had a blue stripe halfway peeled off, revealing the flag of Nazi Germany in the background.

The flag peeking out, officially the banner of the German Reich, is red and has a swastika on a white disc in the center.

Snoop Dogg, 48, wrote in the photo’s caption “Amerikkka,” a clear reference to the Ku Klux Klan, and added several emojis.

 

Amerikkka. 🇺🇸 🔥🔥🤬🤬🤬

StopAntisemitism.org was the first to draw attention to Snoop Dogg’s post.

Many social media users called out the rapper for sharing such an image, describing the photo as “disrespectful,” “disappointing” and “ridiculous.”

One Instagram user commented on the post by telling Snoop Dogg, “You ignorance for the Holocaust and its history is showing,” while another said it was “ignorant to compare the current USA to what Hitler and the Nazi’s did….as bad as it is currently I havent seen a gas chamber here killing thousands by the day.”

Another person wrote, “This is extremely disrespectful to the families of the jews who were sent to concentration camps to Dead, Gassed, mutilated, Raped, Experimented, Sentenced to hard labor, murdered, etc. im extremely dissapointed [sic].”

