Sunday, August 30th | 10 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Meeting With Trump Aide Kushner, Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Vows to ‘Ensure Our Military Superiority’

Incarcerated Muslim Preacher Who Called for Murdering Jews Complains About Being Forced to Eat Kosher Food

Settlements: Calamity or Fulfillment?

Acclaimed Israeli Jazz Player Avishai Cohen Told Boycott Movement Representatives to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Senior Trump Adviser Sees More Arab, Muslim Partners for Israel After UAE Deal

Hezbollah Will Avenge Slain Fighter, Leader Warns Israel

Hezbollah Open to Discussing New Political Order in Lebanon, Says Nasrallah

Fed Chairman Powell’s Revolution Has Major Ramifications for Israel’s Monetary Policy

Israel Hopes for Washington Signing Ceremony on UAE Deal by Mid-September

Leonard Cohen’s Estate Slams Republicans’ Use of ‘Hallelujah’ as Bid to Politicize

August 30, 2020 6:37 pm
0

In Meeting With Trump Aide Kushner, Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Vows to ‘Ensure Our Military Superiority’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi meet with White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, August 30, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told top US officials on Sunday, including White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, that he will work to “ensure” the Jewish state’s military superiority in the region.

Gantz’s comments come against the background of a controversy over a possible arms deal between the US and the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the UAE’s normalization of relations with Israel.

The deal could see the UAE receive state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets, which some fear would undermine Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

In the meeting with Kushner, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and other top US officials on Sunday, Gantz said, “We will work together to promote additional agreements, find the way to ensure our military superiority, and uphold Israel’s security.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.