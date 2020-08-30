In Meeting With Trump Aide Kushner, Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Vows to ‘Ensure Our Military Superiority’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told top US officials on Sunday, including White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, that he will work to “ensure” the Jewish state’s military superiority in the region.

Gantz’s comments come against the background of a controversy over a possible arms deal between the US and the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the UAE’s normalization of relations with Israel.

The deal could see the UAE receive state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets, which some fear would undermine Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

In the meeting with Kushner, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and other top US officials on Sunday, Gantz said, “We will work together to promote additional agreements, find the way to ensure our military superiority, and uphold Israel’s security.”