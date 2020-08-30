Sunday, August 30th | 10 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Settlements: Calamity or Fulfillment?

Acclaimed Israeli Jazz Player Avishai Cohen Told Boycott Movement Representatives to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Senior Trump Adviser Sees More Arab, Muslim Partners for Israel After UAE Deal

Hezbollah Will Avenge Slain Fighter, Leader Warns Israel

Hezbollah Open to Discussing New Political Order in Lebanon, Says Nasrallah

Fed Chairman Powell’s Revolution Has Major Ramifications for Israel’s Monetary Policy

Israel Hopes for Washington Signing Ceremony on UAE Deal by Mid-September

Leonard Cohen’s Estate Slams Republicans’ Use of ‘Hallelujah’ as Bid to Politicize

El Al to Fly Israel’s First Flight to UAE by Commercial Carrier

Despite Limits on Uman Pilgrimage, Some Hold Out Hope to Visit for Rosh Hashanah

August 30, 2020 11:25 am
0

Leonard Cohen’s Estate Slams Republicans’ Use of ‘Hallelujah’ as Bid to Politicize

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset, southwest England, June 29, 2008. Photo: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor.

The estate of Leonard Cohen said on Friday it was considering legal action over the use of the Canadian singer’s “Hallelujah” at the Republican National Convention (RNC), calling it a brazen attempt to politicize the song.

A recording of “Hallelujah” by Tori Kelly was played during a fireworks display on Thursday night that followed President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican nomination.

A second, more operatic version, was performed on camera by American tenor Christopher Macchio.

Cohen’s estate said in a statement that it was “surprised and dismayed” the song had been used, saying it had specifically denied the RNC’s request to do so.

Related coverage

August 30, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Acclaimed Israeli Jazz Player Avishai Cohen Told Boycott Movement Representatives to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Acclaimed Israeli jazz player Avishai Cohen had a short and sweet response when asked to boycott Israel: "Go f*** yourself." Cohen...

It said it was exploring legal options and called the RNC’s decision a “rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah’, one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue.”

“Had the RNC requested another song, ‘You Want it Darker’, for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song,” the statement added.

Cohen died in 2016 at age 82 after a late career revival. “Hallelujah,” first released in 1984, has become his most-performed song.

The use of the song dismayed Cohen fans on social media and followed a pattern of unauthorized pop songs at Trump events and rallies.

The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Rihanna, Elton John, Adele, and Queen are among dozens of musicians who have issued cease and desist letters or spoken out against their music being used at Trump rallies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.