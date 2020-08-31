Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ambassador Michael Oren on His New Book and the Presidential Election

Israel, Hamas Agree to Restore Calm Along Gaza Border

Stabbing of Local Rabbi in Petah Tikva Was Terror Attack, Shin Bet Confirms

Despite Political Adversity, Vast Majority of South African Jews Strongly Attached to Zionism and Israel, New Survey Finds

Struggling With the Settlements: A Response

Top Jewish Group Slams Quaker Publication for Spreading Blood Libel Blaming Israel for US Police Violence

Canadian Parliamentarian Apologizes for ‘Hateful Conspiracy’ Tweet About George Soros

Netanyahu Hails ‘Historic Day,’ as First Israeli Commercial Flight to UAE Touches Down

Five Years On, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings

NYPD Investigating Brooklyn Hit‐and‐Run in Which Two Jewish Men Were Struck by Speeding Car

August 31, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Canadian Parliamentarian Apologizes for ‘Hateful Conspiracy’ Tweet About George Soros

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Canadian Conservative parliamentarian Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Photo: Screenshot.

A Canadian member of parliament has apologized after coming under fire from Jewish groups and anti-racism campaigners for an offensive tweet, since deleted, about the Hungarian-born US Jewish financier George Soros.

“Earlier today, I thoughtlessly shared content from what I am now learning is a source that promotes hateful conspiracy theories,” Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay wrote on Twitter on Saturday. She added that she apologized to “anyone who thinks I would want to endorse hateful rhetoric.”

The controversy broke after Findlay shared a video clip of Soros being interviewed in 2009 by Chrystia Freeland — at the time a Financial Times journalist who was recently appointed Canada’s finance minister.

Alongside the clip, Findlay added the comment, “the closeness of these two should alarm every Canadian.”

Related coverage

August 31, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Five Years On, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings

Fourteen suspected accomplices to the French Islamist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a...

Soros has emerged as the main hate figure across a spectrum of ultranationalists, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists in several countries, who regard him as the latest incarnation of the shadowy Jewish financier of antisemitic mythology.

Findlay’s initial tweet was roundly condemned by Jewish leaders.

“She was actually retweeting one of the hard-right conspiracy theorists, who has these dark anti-Semitic images of George Soros,” Bernie Farber — the former head of the Canadian Jewish Congress who now directs the Canadian Anti-Hate Network — explained to CTV News.

“Any time these anti-Jewish conspiracy theories are promulgated, they put Jews at greater risk,” Farber said.

Richard Marceau of the Ottawa-based Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs also expressed concern.

“I do not believe that Ms. Findlay’s intent was antisemitic, but it’s important also to know that even without intent, the effect can be antisemitic,” Marceau told CTV News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.