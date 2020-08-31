Canadian Parliamentarian Apologizes for ‘Hateful Conspiracy’ Tweet About George Soros

A Canadian member of parliament has apologized after coming under fire from Jewish groups and anti-racism campaigners for an offensive tweet, since deleted, about the Hungarian-born US Jewish financier George Soros.

“Earlier today, I thoughtlessly shared content from what I am now learning is a source that promotes hateful conspiracy theories,” Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay wrote on Twitter on Saturday. She added that she apologized to “anyone who thinks I would want to endorse hateful rhetoric.”

The controversy broke after Findlay shared a video clip of Soros being interviewed in 2009 by Chrystia Freeland — at the time a Financial Times journalist who was recently appointed Canada’s finance minister.

Alongside the clip, Findlay added the comment, “the closeness of these two should alarm every Canadian.”

Soros has emerged as the main hate figure across a spectrum of ultranationalists, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists in several countries, who regard him as the latest incarnation of the shadowy Jewish financier of antisemitic mythology.

Findlay’s initial tweet was roundly condemned by Jewish leaders.

“She was actually retweeting one of the hard-right conspiracy theorists, who has these dark anti-Semitic images of George Soros,” Bernie Farber — the former head of the Canadian Jewish Congress who now directs the Canadian Anti-Hate Network — explained to CTV News.

“Any time these anti-Jewish conspiracy theories are promulgated, they put Jews at greater risk,” Farber said.

Richard Marceau of the Ottawa-based Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs also expressed concern.

“I do not believe that Ms. Findlay’s intent was antisemitic, but it’s important also to know that even without intent, the effect can be antisemitic,” Marceau told CTV News.