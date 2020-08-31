Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

Netanyahu: ‘For Far Too Long, the Palestinians Have Had a Veto on Peace’

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse Payoneer Recruiting 300 New Employees Globally

Iran’s Central Bank to Challenge US Lawsuit to Seize $1.7 Billion Held By Deutsche Börse

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

Israeli, US Officials on Historic Flight to UAE to Formalize Normalization Deal

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Defying Geography: The Israel-Azerbaijan Partnership

Harvard Names Serial Liar and Failed Diplomat Saeb Erekat as a Fellow to Lecture on Diplomacy

Turkey: Radical Islamism’s Corrupted Symbolism

August 31, 2020 9:07 am
0

Netanyahu: ‘For Far Too Long, the Palestinians Have Had a Veto on Peace’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner make joint statements about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020. Photo: Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted the newly announced normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates as a game-changer for the region that could upend the underlying paradigm previously governing the peace process, at a joint Israeli-American press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Speaking a day before Israeli and US officials were to board the first-ever direct official commercial flight from Israel to the Emirates, Netanyahu said the agreement would make regional peace a function of mutual interests between parties rather than a byproduct of relations between Israel and Palestinians.

“For far too long, the Palestinians have had a veto on peace, not only between the Palestinians and Israel, but Israel and the Arab states,” said Netanyahu. “If we had to wait for the Palestinians, we would have to wait forever. But no longer.”

Netanyahu reiterated his praise of US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” vision, unveiled in January, saying it would allow Israel to extend its sovereignty to certain areas in Judea and Samaria without requiring the eviction of settlers. “It is the first realistic vision for peace with the Palestinians,” he said.

Related coverage

August 31, 2020 9:10 am
0

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

As temperatures soar across Israel, the Israel Electric Corporation reported an all-time high in power consumption on Sunday. According to the...

Netanyahu was joined at the press conference by Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Referring to the chances of peace between Israel and Sunni Muslim Gulf States long-opposed to relations with Israel, Kushner stated, “We worked to defy the odds and achieve something few thought was possible.”

Kushner added that the president’s vision for peace in the war-torn region is “writing a script for a new Middle East.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.