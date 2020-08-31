Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

August 31, 2020 12:14 pm
0

NYPD Investigating Brooklyn Hit‐and‐Run in Which Two Jewish Men Were Struck by Speeding Car

Algemeiner Staff

The moment after impact is seen in a Brooklyn hit‐and‐run incident, Aug. 30, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Police are investigating a hit‐and‐run incident that took place in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and has drawn attention as a potential hate‐crime incident due to the visibly‐Jewish identities of the victims.

“On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at approximately 0252 hours police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity Lee Avenue and Roebling Street within the confines the 90 Precinct,” a statement provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to The Algemeiner on Monday said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals a dark colored sedan was traveling southbound on Taylor Street in reckless manner, mounted a curb at Taylor Street and Lee Avenue and collided with a 23-year-old male and a 47-year-old male pedestrians,” the NYPD noted.

“The victims refused medical attention on scene,” the statement added. “There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

